Three suspects facing over 20 charges each for murder, dismemberment in Spotsylvania

Suspects left to right: Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks and Domonic Samuels.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office found the remains of 20-year-old Dylan Dakota Whetzel in the woods on Feb. 1. Now three suspects have been indicted for over 20 charges each, including murder by mob and physically defiling a dead human body.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Domonic M. Samuels, Brennan E. Thomas and Bronwyn C. Meeks have all been charged in connection to Whetzel’s death.

They are currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Special Prosecutor David Sands is handling the case in court.

Whetzel’s body was found a wooded area near Pamunkey and Finney Road in the western part of Spotsylvania County.

Thomas was arrested first and charged with defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.

About a week after the investigation began the sheriff’s office announced that Samuels was charged with defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.

Previous charges for Meeks included concealing or compounding evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.

Now months later, the sheriff’s office has released the following formal charges for all three suspects:

One count of first degree murder

One count of murder by mob

One count of abduction

One count of strangulation

One count of concealing a dead body

One count of physically defiling a dead human body

One count of concealing, altering, dismembering, or destroying physical evidence to hinder a homicide investigation

One count of conspiracy to commit murder

One count of conspiracy to commit abduction

One count of conspiracy to conceal a dead body

One count of conspiracy to defile a dead human body

One count of conspiracy to concealing, altering, dismembering, or destroying physical evidence to hinder a homicide investigation

Three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony

Twelve counts of shooting during the commission of a felony

In addition to the charges listed above, Meeks also faces four counts of soliciting others to act as accessories after the fact to murder.