CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police have arrested three teenage suspects connected to a deadly shooting in March.

At about 8:15 p.m. on March 22, police responded to the 3300 block of Tanners Way after multiple calls about gunfire heard in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 18-year-old Kyshawn T. Johnson in a nearby wooded area.

Johnson had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police identified three juveniles males who could be connected to the incident through investigation; one was 15 years old and the other two were 16 years old.

The three were charged with possession of a firearm by a minor. All three suspects were arrested on April 22 and are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

The investigation indicates Johnson and the three teenagers were known to each other. As police continue to investigate, they urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.