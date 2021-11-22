Three teenage boys arrested after robbing Manassas vape shop with BB gun

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three teenage boys were arrested after they robbed a vape shop in Manassas using a BB gun, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The department said overs responded to the Smoke and Vape Shop located at 13625 Dumfries Road at 8:33 p.m. on Nov. 20 to investigate a robbery.

An employee at the store told police three people entered the store and one of them approached the worker. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and held the employee against a while while the other two took merchandise off the shelves.

The three suspects left the store on foot but were found by responding officers and detained.

Police said they found the suspects had the merchandise that was reported stolen on them. They also recovered the firearm used during the robbery and found it was just a BB gun.

The suspects were a 13-year-old boy from Manassas, a 16-year-old boy from Mansasa and a 17-year-old boy from Woodbridge. All three teenagers were charged with robbery and are being held at a Juvenile Detention Center.