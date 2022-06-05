WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Three D.C. teens have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking in the Adams Morgan area.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, at around 9:21 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, three suspects approached a vehicle on the 2100 block of Champlain Street NW. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the occupants get out. The victims complied and the suspects took off in the vehicle, which was found later on.

Shortly after, at 9:27 p.m., the suspects approached an occupied vehicle just around the corner on the 2400 block of 17th Street NW. They brandished the handgun again while demanding the vehicle, but this time were unsuccessful.

Later that night, the suspects were arrested and their gun was recovered. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old male from Northwest were charged with armed carjacking and carrying a pistol without a license, and a 16-year-old male from Southeast was charged with armed carjacking.