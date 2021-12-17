Three victims of ‘shopping cart killer’ identified, one unidentified and Virginia police searching for more

The shopping cart pictured above was located in an isolated wooded area near where human remains were found on Wednesday in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County. Courtesy: Fairfax County Police Department.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — He contacted his victims through dating apps, convinced them to meet him in motels, then killed them and transported their bodies to secluded areas in shopping carts.

Chiefs of Police from Fairfax County and Harrisonburg spoke at a press conference on Friday, revealing what they know so far about the so-called “shopping cart killer,” who they believe to be connected to at least four deaths in Northern Virginia.

Fairfax Chief of Police Kevin Davis said the multi-jurisdictional task force investigating the crimes believed the deaths to be the work of a serial killer.

“That is a phrase that I’ve used sparingly in my three decades in this profession,” Davis said.

Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body, according to ABC affiliate WHSV. Police suspect him of being the ‘shopping cart killer.’

Two victims have been positively identified and one has been tentatively identified by family members. A fourth victim remains unidentified. However, the police believe there are more victims.

Harrisonburg Chief of Police Kelley Warner said Robinson was arrested as a result of video surveillance and cell phone records placing him near the location in Harrisonburg where two of the victims, Allene Elizabeth Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, were found.

Four victims connected to suspected Virginia serial killer

ABC affiliate WHSV reported in November that the bodies of two women had been discovered in an empty lot in Harrisonburg.

It was then, Warner said, that they made the connection to an earlier disappearance in Washington, D.C.

“Then we began this coordinated effort to track down more victims, unfortunately, who died at the hands of this shopping cart killer,” Warner said.

The victim discovered earlier this week in Fairfax is believed to be 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown of Washington, DC, who disappeared on Sept. 30 of this year.

Fairfax police searched for Brown earlier this month, working from information including records showing Brown had ridden the Metro from DC to a station in Alexandria, and digital records locating her near the Moon Inn.

At the time, despite searching the area with cadaver dogs, Fairfax police came up empty-handed. But when they returned on Wednesday, they discovered a shopping cart discarded in a wooded area – and in it, on further investigation, the remains of two people.

While the remains have not yet been confirmed as those of Cheyenne Brown, Davis said family members identified a tattoo as belonging to her. The identity of the other victim is still unknown.

Major Ed O’Carroll, head of the Fairfax County Cyber and Forensics unit, said they were working through digital records obtained after Robinson’s arrest.

“Detectives are hoping that further examination of these records that we have and more that are coming will provide more information on who the second victim is,” O’Carroll said.

Robinson is currently being held in Rockingham County.

“The good thing is, he’s in custody,” Davis said. “The challenge that remains is identifying other victims.”

While only four bodies have so far been connected to Robinson, Davis said, “We believe that there may be other victims in the area and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia, and we need to act now.”

Anyone with information is urged to call (703) 246-7800, and tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS.