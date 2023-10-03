RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the stars from the “Tiger King” Netflix series was sentenced in Frederick County and banned from dealing exotic animals in Virginia today.

Bhagavan Antle — AKA “Doc Antle” — was previously found guilty of illegally purchasing endangered lion cubs in Frederick County for display and profit at his South Carolina zoo business.

Antle was convicted of two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and two felony counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic this past June.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit Began investigating Antle as early as 2019.

FILE – This image provided by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in Conway, S.C., shows Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, wild animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King”, who has been convicted of wildlife trafficking in Virginia. (Horry County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

“Today concludes a multi-year investigation and prosecution by my office,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “In Virginia, we uphold the rule of law without exception, whether dealing with violent repeat offenders, big pharma, fraudsters and scammers, or wildlife traffickers. This case sends a clear message that bad actors will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Antle was sentenced to two years with time suspended for each felony charge. Antle is also required to pay the maximum fee of $2,500 per conviction — $10,000 in total.

Antle is also forbidden from dealing in exotic animals for five years in the Commonwealth of Virginia.