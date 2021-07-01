TIMELINE: Here’s what we know about the death of Eliel Adon Weaver, his parent’s arrest

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The death of a Chesterfield child whose remains were stored in a freezer has gripped the community.

Here’s the timeline as we have it:

The discovery

Police said on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, they received information that the body of a child may be at a residence on Lookout Point Circle in Midlothian, Virginia. Officials obtained a search warrant for a home at 6425 Lookout Point Circle and began an investigation.

Chesterfield authorities said they found human remains in a freezer in the house. The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. It was determined that the remains were those of Eliel Adon Weaver, who the family refers to as Adon. He is reportedly less than 5 years old. The office is still working to determine his cause of death.

Police spokesperson Liz Caroon said the remains of Adon are believed to have in the freezer for at least two and a half years. She said police suspect his parents, Kassceen and Dina Weaver, failed to administer aid to their child and concealed his body sometime between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2018.

The Weavers are married but at this time only Dina Weaver has been confirmed through DNA testing to be the child’s biological mother.

The arrest

The child’s parents, Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, were arrested on May 4. They have been charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child.

Kassceen Weaver

Kassceen Weaver was given a $35,000 secured bond by the magistrate on May 4 and was set to appear in the JDR court for his arraignment on May 11.

On May 7, he was arrested with three new charges; malicious wounding, domestic assault and battery and conceal a dead body. Concealment was charged twice. He was held by the magistrate on these new charges.

On May 10, he appeared at Chesterfield County General District Court (GDC) for the concealment charge. The judge held him without bail and transferred his case to the Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court (JDR). In JDR, that judge held him without bail for the malicious wounding charge and he was also arraigned on the concealment and fail to render aid charge that the magistrate had previously set bond on.

He appeared in court again on May 13 and his concealment charges from GDC transferred to the JDR court. At this point, a judge still held Kassceen Weaver without bond.

Kassceen Weaver (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

On May 19, he appeared in court for attorney status and retained Ali Amirshahi as his attorney. That same day, the court received a Motion to Set bond from Amirshahi, and a court date was set for May 21. An official with the court said at this point, Kassceen Weaver was only being held for the malicious wounding and concealment charge that GDC transferred.

When he appeared in court on May 21, JDR granted the motion and set bond at $10,000 secured, placed Kassceen Weaver on pretrial supervision and ordered no contact with Dina Weaver. The Commonwealth filed a pretrial bail appeal and asked the Judge to stay the execution of the bond until the bail appeal hearing in the Circuit Court on the same day.

During the bail appeal on May 25, the judge upheld the JDR Court’s decision on bail and Kassceen Weaver was bonded later that day.

Dina Weaver

On May 4, Dina Weaver appeared to JDR court for concealment of a dead body and failure to render aid. She was given a $35,00 secured bond by the magistrate and was bonded the same day.

She was arraigned in JDR court on May 11 and her preliminary hearing was set for May 24. An official with the court said she indicated she would hire her own attorney, Greg Sheldon.

Going forward

Dina and Kassceen Weaver’s next appearance in the JDR Court is August 5 at 11 a.m.

Dina Weaver will be hearing for the charges of concealing a dead body and failure to render aid.

Kassceen Weaver will be hearing for two counts of concealing a dead body, failure to render aid, malicious wound and domestic assault and battery.

What we know about the family

8News talked to neighbors who lived near the Weavers on June 30.

Family dynamic

Pam Brown, a resident on the street, said that the Weavers pretty much kept to themselves. She said that she never saw the children outside and that “Adon” was the younger of the two children.

Brown said she moved into the neighborhood about seven years ago, but that the Weaver’s were some of the original homeowners in the development. Dina Weaver purchased the home in 1999, according to the Chesterfield Department of Real Estate Assessments.

Photo of Eliel Adon Weaver from a family Christmas card sent to neighbors. (Contributed photo)

Duane Freeman doesn’t live in the neighborhood, but his 85-year-old mother’s unit is directly next to the Weaver’s. Since his mother suffered a stroke, he has been taking care of her on and off for the last 20 years. Freeman said the Weaver’s were neighborly, but he had suspicions something was going on inside the home.

Jerry Stroud, treasurer of the neighborhood’s Home Owners Association, said he saw Dina with a black eye quite often.

Betty Clarke, from the neighborhood’s homeowners association, said the boy’s father told her that the older child was homeschooled. She said she didn’t see how that was possible, given that both parents were allegedly working.

Clark also believes that “Adon” was born at home because she remembers a midwife coming to the residence.

Finances

Clarke, from the homeowners association, said Dina Weaver worked at Rite Aid as a pharmacist and Kassceen Weaver worked in finances from home. She said that they both had cars up until a couple of years ago, but then only Kassceen had a car. He would drive Dina Weaver to work and pick her up after.

The townhouse’s address is also the same one Kassceen Weaver used for the stock corporation he registered with the State Corporation Commission in 2000. It was automatically terminated in 2016.

In addition, Kassceen owns a property in Richmond valued at $597,00. It is a four-family converted residence in the Fan neighborhood.

Where are they now?

Neighbors told 8News on Wednesday that the couple has been to their home on 6425 Lookout Point Circle sporadically at night since May. When crews visited the home on June 30, no one answered the door.

8News also discovered Kassceen Weaver owns property in Richmond, according to city property records. He owns a home at 1108 Grove Avenue, near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus.

However, the exact whereabouts of Kassceen and Dina Weaver remain unknown.

This is a developing story.