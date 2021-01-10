Tips help Crime Solvers recover $52,500 in drugs, missing property in 2020

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With the help of over 600 anonymous tips to the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers throughout 2020, authorities recovered $11,500 in drugs and more than $41,000 in stolen or missing property, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD).
In a release, officials said anonymous tips helped solve more than 71 crimes and led to the arrest of 40 suspects.
The Crime Solvers Unit is often seeking public assistance in solving the Crime of the Week or locating the Fugitives of the Week.
Anyone with information on an unsolved crime or wanted person is asked to contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward.
According to a release, the Crime Solvers Board of Directors approved the payment of more than $8,950 in cash rewards throughout 2020.
