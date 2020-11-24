Trader Joe’s at Stony Point Shopping Center robbed at gunpoint on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Trader Joe’s in the Stony Point Shopping Center was robbed at gunpoint on Monday, according to the Richmond Police Department.
Police said they responded to a business in the 3000 block of Stony Point Road at 3:22 p.m. on Nov. 23, for a reported robbery.
The victim said a man walked up to a cashier in the store, showed a weapon and then demanded money. After the cashier handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, he left on foot.
The suspect is described as about 5’ 7”, 175 pounds and around 35 to 40 years old. RPD said he was last seen wearing Converse sneakers, a gray neck gaiter, a black rubber wedding band with two lime green lines on it and a long silver necklace with a “V” pendant on it.
This is the second grocery store robbery in the last two days. The first was robbery at the Wegman’s in Short Pump on Saturday.
RPD said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective B. Leavy at 804-646-1951 or Crime Stoppers at (04-780-1000.
