Trader Joe’s in Richmond robbed at gunpoint, 2 Henrico grocery stores also robbed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several high-end grocery stores were robbed in Richmond and Henrico County over the last week.

A cashier at the Trader Joe’s in Richmond, which just opened last month, was robbed at gunpoint Monday. Richmond Police said they responded to a business on Stony Point Road near W. Huguenot Road at about 3:22 p.m.

The victim told police a man walked up to a cashier in the store, displayed a firearm and demanded money. The cashier handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and the man then took off, according to police.

“I’m shocked,” said Allison Starr, a Trader Joe’s customer. “I just don’t feel like that’s the kind of thing that happens in Bon Air.”

Shopper Carole Yeatts said she heard about the incident on Facebook and checked in on her cashier while shopping Tuesday. “She said that they were all doing fine,” Yeatts told 8News.

However, Trader Joe’s in Richmond was not the only store to fall victim to the crime. Two grocery stores in Short Pump were robbed over the weekend.

In Henrico County, an unidentified grocery store on W. Broad Street near Short Pump Town Center was robbed around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Then, the Short Pump Wegman’s was robbed Sunday around 3 p.m., according to Henrico Police. In both incidents, the suspect or suspects did not display a weapon and got away with cash.

“Strange things happen. I don’t know who would rob a grocery store knowing that most people don’t pay with cash, but I know these are desperate times for people,” Yeatts said.

The suspect accused of robbing the Richmond Trader Joe’s is described as a 35 to 40 year old man who is 5 foot, 7 inches tall and 175 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing Converse sneakers, a gray neck gaiter, a black rubber wedding band with two lime green lines on it and a long silver necklace with a “V” pendant.

Richmond Police said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective B. Leavy at 804-646-1951 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

At this time, Henrico Police do not have any suspect information to share on the two robberies in the county.

Police are working to see if the three incidents are related.