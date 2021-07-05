Richmond man, 23, killed in I-64 shooting on Shockoe Valley Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man died Monday after being shot while riding in a car on Interstate-64 west on the Shockoe Valley Bridge, according to police.

Virginia State Police respond to the westbound lanes of I-64 on the bridge at 4:12 a.m. for reports of a shooting. A driver of a Kia sedan informed authorities that they were shot at while moving west in the left lane. The driver was eventually able to get off the interstate and stop on E. Broad Street.

The passenger in the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Timothy A.L.B. Richardson, was struck by gunfire and later died at the hospital, police said.

According to police, the driver said they were shot at by someone traveling in the center or right lane.

The investigation did shut down all lanes of westbound I-64 in Richmond

