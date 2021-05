HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A traffic stop on I-95 led to the seizure of 5 lbs. of crack cocaine and 25 lbs. of marijuana.

According to Virginia State Police, around 1 a.m. on May 22, a trooper stopped a vehicle as it was traveling north on I-95 for speeding near mile marker 82 in Henrico County.

The traffic stop led to the discovery of the drugs. Sohail Farooque, 36, of Chester, Va., was arrested for DUI and illegal drug charges.