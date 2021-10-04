Traveling with a gun? Don’t do this

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been cited by the police and is facing a “stiff federal financial civil penalty” after he tried to bring a 9mm pistol through security at Richmond International Airport on Oct 3.

He’s the 14th gun-owner to be stopped this year at the airport and, like others stopped before him, has had his gun confiscated. 3,257 people were stopped nationwide last year – an increase over previous years, even as the total number of travelers fell dramatically.

The TSA has a ban on firearms in carry-on luggage, and that applies even if you have a concealed carry permit. But that doesn’t mean you can’t travel with your gun at all.

A passenger was stopped with this handgun in a carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Oct. 3.

The TSA’s guide to traveling with firearms indicates that you’ll need to place the gun – and any ammunition – in a locked, hard-sided case that you check before entering security. The gun also has to be declared to security when you check it.

You can read the full regulations, including guidance on rifle scopes and other accessories, here.