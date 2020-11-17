Trial begins for man charged in 9-year-old Markiya Dickson’s murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of three men accused of killing 9-year-old Markiya Dickson at a Richmond public park last May is facing a jury today.
The trial is expected to last two days at the John Marshall Courthouse in Richmond.
Jermaine Davis, 21, is charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearms in commission of a felony.
In May of 2019, Markiya Dickson was struck by a stray bullet while at a Memorial Day cookout with her family in Carter Jones Park. Dickson later died at the hospital. An 11-year-old boy and a man survived after being hit in the crossfire.
The other two accused men, Jesus Turner and Quinshawn Betts, faced the same charges.
This spring, a judge found 19-year-old Betts guilty and he was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Turner’s trial was also scheduled for this spring but was moved to January of 2021.
As of 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, the jury was being picked. A potential verdict isn’t expected until Wednesday.
8News reporter Alex Thorson is inside the courtroom. Stay with us online and tune in to 8News at 5 and 6 for updates.
