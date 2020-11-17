Trial for man charged with the murder of a 9-year-old Richmond girl rescheduled for January

Jesus Turner, charged with murder in Markiya Dickson case, will face trial on August 19-20.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The jury trial for the third suspect arrested in connection to the murder of a 9-year-old Richmond girl has been rescheduled for January 2021.

The trial was rescheduled back in August.

The court has been postponing jury trials due to the coronavirus outbreak. A member of the 8News team talked to an attorney unrelated to the case who said the court is postponing all jury trials until next year.

Jesus Turner has been charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In May of 2019, Markiya Dickson was struck by a stray bullet while at a Memorial Day cookout with her family in Carter Jones Park. Dickson later died at the hospital. An 11-year-old boy and a man survived after being hit in the crossfire.

Quinshawn Betts and Jermaine Davis, were also charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Turner was charged 6 weeks after the other two suspects after a relentless pursuit by police.

In January 2020, a judge denied Turner bond, saying the crime was too egregious for him to be let off.

Turners new trial date is set for Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, 2020.