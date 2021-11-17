Trial for two Richmond men charged with killing a 15-year-old boy begins today

Chrishawn Hickman, 20, of Richmond, and Antione D. Carter Jr., 19, of Richmond. Both men were 18 at the time of the crime. (Photos: Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The trial of two men charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Richmond’s East End begins today.

The two suspects in court are Chrishawn Hickman, 20, of Richmond, and Antione D. Carter Jr., 19, of Richmond. Both men were 18 at the time of the crime.

The shooting occurred in April of 2020. The Richmond Police Department said they responded to the 1100 block of North 21st Street at 1:46 a.m. on April 23, for reports of a shooting in the area at 1:46 a.m. When officers arrived they found the 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Raiquan M. Sims, 20, of Richmond. (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

In May 2020, four suspects were charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The first two were Hickman and Carter. The other two suspects charged with the crime were Raiquan Sims, 20, of Richmond, and a suspect who was 17-year-old at the time of the crime and whose name has not been released.

Back in June 2021, Sims was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 13 suspended.

The jury trials for Hickman and Carter are expected to be two days long.