Trial of New Zealand man accused of trying to kidnap Goochland teen pushed back

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A New Zealand man accused of breaking into a Goochland County home and trying to kidnap a teenager pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to new charges from the case.

The trial of Troy Skinner has been pushed back because four new charges, along with new evidence, has been brought to the table. 8News learned Wednesday that evidence, including pornographic videos, was confiscated from Skinner’s home in New Zealand.

Skinner is now facing 11 felony charges, including nine counts of production of child porn and two counts of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping.

In June 2018, Skinner traveled thousands of miles from New Zealand to Goochland County to “meet up” with a 14-year-old girl he was communicating with online.

He allegedly tried to break into the girl’s home carrying a knife and duct tape. Skinner was shot in the neck by the teen’s mother.

The prosecution added four new child pornography charges, which Skinner pleaded not guilty to on Wednesday. Russ Stone, a legal analyst for 8News, said the charges brought against Skinner are very serious.

“If he were convicted of everything he could very well be spending the rest of his life behind bars,” Stone told 8News. “Those charges are particularly serious because each particular count, with image carries a penalty between 15 and 30 years.”

It was revealed in court that hundreds of new exhibits were taken from Skinner’s home. Court records show the evidence admitted include pornographic images and videos involving minors. Stone discussed the reason for the rescheduled trial.

“They’re basically starting from the beginning,” Stone explained. “The attorney will talk, there may be a resolution reached but if a resolution is not reached, yes, there will be a trial.”

Skinner’s is being held by U.S. Marshals at an undisclosed location in Virginia. He will appear in federal court on Oct. 30 for a status hearing.

LATEST STORIES: