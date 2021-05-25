Trial starts for two men charged in the murder of 8-year-old King William child

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A six-day trial for the two men accused of murdering an 8-year-old boy during an attempted robbery in King William County is underway in Circuit Court. It’s been more than two years since the crime was committed and Orlando Anderson Jr.’s parents are hoping to finally get justice and accountability.

Day two of the trial started at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. 8News witnessed Alexis Mines and Orlando Anderson Sr., who are now grieving parents, walking into the King William County Courthouse wanting one thing.

“Justice,” Anderson told 8News outside the courthouse.





Justice for their son, Orlando affectionately known as Scrappy, who was killed in his sleep on January 21, 2019. Shortly before midnight, an intruder kicked in the family’s door on Robin Lane and opened fire. A bullet struck the 8-year-old in the head. He died from his injuries at the hospital; Mines telling 8News she donated his organs.

Back in 2019, just two days after the incident, Orlando’s parents sat down with 8News Reporter Talya Cunningham in a heart-wrenching interview.

“Y’all robbed me, ” sobbed Anderson. “Somebody took my son from me.”

Anderson and his mother, Linda Anderson, were in the house, the night of the incident and continue to relive the trauma. Anderson told 8news he was woken up to gunfire and tried to save his son.

“I suffer from PTSD, so it really hasn’t been good,” Anderson said on Tuesday. “I’ve been having a lot of nightmares.”

After a year of no answers, a crack in the case. Virginia State Police arrested 32-year-old Charles Coleman and 35-year-old Keith Hargrove.





Coleman is charged with first degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, armed burglary of a residence, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Hargrove faces two additional charges: discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A possible motive coming out during Monday’s opening statements. Family members at the courthouse told 8News that the Commonwealth’s Attorney is claiming the two men broke into Anderson’s home, attempting to steal lottery winnings that Anderson posted about online.

On Tuesday, a Special Agent with the Richmond Police Department testified about what led authorities to zero-in on Hargrove as a suspect. Fourteen jury members watched body camera video, worn by the special agent, during an unrelated arrest. It was stated in court that Hargrove was wanted for drug possession.

As officers came into contact with Hargrove on Jan. 30, 2019, a firearm was located in his jacket pocket. That firearm was traced back to the crime, according to family members.

A ballistic report is expected to be presented on Wednesday in court. Also during a body search oxycodone pills, marijuana, heroin, a wad of cash, and two cell phones were found on Hargrove.

The prosecution pushed technology as major factor in the case bringing in several agents from VSP’s High-Tech Crimes Unit to testify. Several cell phones, including Hargrove’s, were analyzed and email accounts seized.

Sources tell 8News on Wednesday, the prosecution is expected to tell the jury what they discovered on the phones and how it will likely incriminate the two men.

“I’m just a little anxious and I’m just trying to see how this is going to play out,” Anderson told 8News.

Tuesday’s proceedings wrapped up early after a witness Donell Downey refused to testify, citing his fifth amendment rights. Downey stated loudly into the microphone when asked any questions by the Commonwealth’s Attorney “I plead my fifth amendment rights,” “I changed my mind,” “I don’t want the plea,” “I’ll go back to jail”, and “I’m following my constitutional rights.”

According to online court records, Downey is charged in King William Circuit Court with charges similar to Hargrove and Coleman including first-degree murder, armed burglary, etc. Sources tell 8News Downey was charged later in the crime, but offered a plea deal to testify against the two suspects, however he rescinded the deal while on the stand.

On Tuesday, both Hargrove and Coleman did not speak and sat next their attorneys.

A verdict should be reached on Friday.