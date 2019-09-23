Trial underway in 2018 murder of Richmond woman found shot behind her home

The trial of Lemar J. McDaniel Jr., the man accused of murdering a 22-year-old woman in 2018 and then hiding her body behind her house, is underway in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The trial of Lemar J. McDaniel Jr., the man accused of murdering a 22-year-old woman in 2018 and then hiding her body behind her house, is underway in Richmond.

During a welfare check on July 31, 2018, Devin S. Harrison’s father told authorities he had not seen his daughter in 24 hours. Later that day, Harrison’s body was found behind her home on Fairfax Avenue. Richmond police confirmed Harrison had been shot.

McDaniel, who was in jail on unrelated charges, was charged in October with Harrison’s murder. On Oct. 1, 2018, McDaniel was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and concealment of a dead body, police said.

