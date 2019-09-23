Breaking News
The Martin Agency evacuated after fire in parking garage
Live Now
WATCH: Get your StormTracker forecast for the first day of fall on Good Morning Richmond now

Trial underway in 2018 murder of Richmond woman found shot behind her home

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

The trial of Lemar J. McDaniel Jr., the man accused of murdering a 22-year-old woman in 2018 and then hiding her body behind her house, is underway in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The trial of Lemar J. McDaniel Jr., the man accused of murdering a 22-year-old woman in 2018 and then hiding her body behind her house, is underway in Richmond.

During a welfare check on July 31, 2018, Devin S. Harrison’s father told authorities he had not seen his daughter in 24 hours. Later that day, Harrison’s body was found behind her home on Fairfax Avenue. Richmond police confirmed Harrison had been shot.

RELATED: Man charged with murdering 22-year-old Richmond woman, hiding body

McDaniel, who was in jail on unrelated charges, was charged in October with Harrison’s murder. On Oct. 1, 2018, McDaniel was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and concealment of a dead body, police said.

Stay with 8News for updates and a full report at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events