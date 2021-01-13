Trials on hold, schizophrenia treatments continue for man accused of murdering parents on Easter 2016

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — William Roy Brissette is accused of shooting and killing his parents on the night of Easter Sunday 2016. He has yet to be sentenced for any crimes due to his mental state affecting his ability to stand trial.

In May 2016, Britsette was indicted on two counts of capital murder for the shooting.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor and Brissette’s attorney Doug Ramseur tell 8News that Brissette has been identified as an unrestorably incompetent defendant. He has schizophrenia which impacts his ability to be tried.

Court documents show that Brissette has been set to attend trial for the murders multiple times but the case keeps getting continued. The last continuation of the case was in 2018.

In the meantime, Brissette will continue receiving treatment for schizophrenia.