Trio linked to lottery fraud in Chesterfield sought by police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers need help in locating three men accused of lottery fraud.
“On June 1, 2020, scratch-off lottery tickets where fraudulently obtained from a vending machine inside the Cogbill Market at 6116 Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield County,” authorities said in a release. “The suspects used a $100 bill and were able to fish it out multiple times after obtaining a ticket. The winning scratch off tickets were then redeemed in another jurisdiction.”
All three men appear to be in their late 20s to mid 30s. The trio made off in a gray/silver minivan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers, (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. Tips will remain anonymous and a cash reward could be offered.
