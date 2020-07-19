Trio linked to lottery fraud in Chesterfield sought by police

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers need help in locating three men accused of lottery fraud.

“On June 1, 2020, scratch-off lottery tickets where fraudulently obtained from a vending machine inside the Cogbill Market at 6116 Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield County,” authorities said in a release. “The suspects used a $100 bill and were able to fish it out multiple times after obtaining a ticket. The winning scratch off tickets were then redeemed in another jurisdiction.”

All three men appear to be in their late 20s to mid 30s. The trio made off in a gray/silver minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers, (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. Tips will remain anonymous and a cash reward could be offered.

