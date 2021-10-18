Trio wanted for stealing TVs from Sam’s Club in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A woman and two men are wanted for stealing two flat-screen televisions valued at over $2,500 from Sam’s Club in Colonial Heights.

According to authorities, the crime happened on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. After entering Sam’s Club, the female suspect placed the TVs on a flatbed cart and left it sitting in the aisle. Moments later, one of the male suspects pushed the cart out of the store without paying for the items.

The other two suspects then exited the store and all three suspects left the area in a dark-colored minivan.

Photos provided by Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers

If you can help solve this crime or have information, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.