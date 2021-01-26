TSA catch local man who had a loaded gun in his back pocket at Richmond International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration said officers caught the man with a .380 caliber in the rear pocket of his pants as he came through the checkpoint scanner. The handgun loaded with seven bullets including one in the chamber, according to the TSA. (TSA photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local man who had a loaded handgun in his back pocket was caught at a security checkpoint at the Richmond International Airport on Monday. This is the second person to be caught with a firearm at the airport this month.

The Transportation Security Administration said officers caught the man with a .380 caliber in the rear pocket of his pants as he came through the checkpoint scanner. The handgun loaded with seven bullets including one in the chamber, according to the TSA.

TSA said they alerted airport police who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

“Carrying around a loaded gun in your pocket with a bullet in the chamber is no joke. It’s an accident waiting to happen,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport. “Now this individual faces a stiff Federal financial civil penalty.”

You can find details on how to properly travel with a firearm on the TSA’s website here.