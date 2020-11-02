TSA catches 17th gun this year at Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration said they officers caught the 17th gun of the year at a Richmond International Airport security checkpoint on Sunday.
The TSA said this exceeds the number of guns found in 2019, even with two months left in the year and 60% fewer travelers since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The man, from Toana, Va., was caught with a .45 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets — on in the chamber and six loose in his carry-on. Airport police said they alerted by TSA and responded to the checkpoint, confiscating the gun and citing the man on weapons charges.
“Let’s be perfectly clear,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport. “Under no circumstances may travelers carry their firearms onto an airplane in a carry-on bag and this includes anyone with a concealed carry permit. If you want to travel with your gun, it needs to be unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case and declared with your airline. The airline will ensure that the firearm is transported in the belly of the aircraft with the other checked baggage so that nobody has access to it during the flight.”
TSA said it reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint — the penalty for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint can be anywhere from $4,100 to $13,669.
For details on how to properly travel with a firearm, visit the TSA’s website.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Chesterfield County Police says two juvenile males were shot in Chesterfield in the 6000 block of Cricklewood Drive.
- The Petersburg Bureau of Police said they have arrested a man linked to a fatal shooting that occurred in the city earlier this month.
- The co-founder of the popular Salt Life brand was arrested Friday after an 18-year-old woman was found dead inside a South Florida hotel.
- The Chesterfield County Police Department said they have arrested Richmond man after he shot at three women inside of a car on Friday night.
- There is a heavy police presence in Chesterfield County in the 2800 block of Creekview Drive.
- Petersburg police said Friday that two men are wanted in a robbery and assault that took place in a hotel parking lot earlier in the week.
- A Chesterfield County Sheriff's Deputy was taken to the hospital today after he was exposed to a possible mixture of heroin and fentanyl while searching a new inmate at the Chesterfield County Jail.
- EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Chihuahua Attorney General has assigned a special unit to investigate the murder of a Juarez television news anchor.
- Chesterfield authorities have arrested two men in relation to the robbery at Super 8 Motel
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing last week. Authorities said Nathaniel Marks stabbed another man on Tuesday, October 2o around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Richmond detectives have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding […]