TSA stops King William man who brought a loaded gun to Richmond International Airport

This handgun was detected by TSA officers among a passenger’s carry-on items at Richmond International Airport early this morning. (Photo courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man from King William County was stopped by officers at Richmond International Airport Thursday morning after he brought a loaded handgun to a security checkpoint, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA said the man had packed .22 caliber handgun loaded with 11 bullets in his carry-on luggage. After catching the item, TSA alerted airport police who confiscated the gun and cited the man with weapons charges.

Officials said the man told them he forgot he had the handgun with him.

“It’s inexcusable to bring a loaded gun to a checkpoint. You will be caught. The police will be notified and you could be subject to criminal charges,” said Chuck Burke, TSA Federal Security Director for the airport. “Additionally, I can assure you that this individual now faces stiff Federal financial civil penalties that can cost him thousands of dollars.”

So far this year, the TSA has confiscated 3 firearms from RIA. In 2020, 22 firearms were confiscated, the

You can learn how to properly travel with a firearm online here.