TSA stops Mechanicsville man with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport

This handgun was detected by TSA officers among a passenger’s carry-on items at Richmond International Airport on September 15. (TSA photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Mechanicsville man tried to carry a loaded 9mm handgun with 15 bullets onto his flight at the Richmond International Airport this morning, officials said.

Transportation Security Administration officials alerted police after the gun was detected on the X-ray machine inside the man’s carry-on. This is the 12th gun detected by TSA officials this year at RIC.

TSA called police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and issued the man a citation. He is also facing a federal financial civil penalty.

“It’s only four days since the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our nation, and awareness for security protocols should still be at the top of every traveler’s mind. The last thing we want to see on a plane is a loaded gun or any other weapon,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “We take it extremely seriously when our officers stop a traveler with a gun or weapons such as knives, tasers etc., at a checkpoint. This man now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.”

Firearms stopped by TSA at Richmond International Airport security checkpoints

Airport 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021* Richmond International Airport Guns at Checkpoints 10 18 14 14 22 12 *Significantly fewer passengers due to the pandemic.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.