CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police say two 15-year-olds were inside the stolen car during a police chase that ended when the vehicle went airborne and landed on a parked truck.

Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, police said officers found a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Route 10 and Chester Road.

The driver went through an inactive school zone, accelerated, and then crossed the double yellow line, police said.

Car flips in Chester (Photo: Noelle Quade)

Car flips in Chester (Photo: Brad Vassar/8News)

Car flips in Chester (Photo: Brad Vassar/8News)

Car flips in Chester (Photo: Brad Vassar/8News)

Car flips in Chester (Photo: Noelle Quade)

The officer then tried to initiate a traffic stop on Route 10 near Osborne Road by activating his lights and siren.

But instead of stopping, police said the driver sped away in the stolen car — going between 80 and 85 mph.

Officers pursued the vehicle east on Route 10 and deployed spike strips, which the stolen vehicle swerved to avoid.

Police said the vehicle ran off the road, down an embankment in the 2700 block of West Hundred Road, in front of Fire Co. 14, and then back up an embankment, after which the vehicle went airborne.

The vehicle then landed on top of a vehicle in the parking lot of a Verizon store, located in the 2600 block of W. Hundred Rd.

When officers began to investigate after the crash, they determined the car was stolen from Crystal Lake Apartments.

Police also identified the driver and passenger and determined they were both 15 years old.

The driver and passenger had non-life threatening injuries.

Officers completed a juvenile criminal complaint for the driver of the stolen car for grand larceny, eluding police, DUI juvenile, disregarding a red light, no operator’s license, no seatbelt, and reckless driving.