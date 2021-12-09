Two 19-year-olds arrested for a home invasion at Watchrun Court in October

(Right) Semaj T. Davis, 19, of the 7800 block of Beach Road, and (Left) Reginald A. Lewis, 19, of the 11200 block of Chester Garden Circle, were both arrested and charged with with aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of robbery, burglary while armed, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. (Photos: Chesterfield Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said it has arrested two 19-year-olds linked to a shooting and robbery that took place on Watchrun Court in October.

Police said at about 12:12 a.m. on Oct. 2, officers responded to a home in the 6500 block of Watchrun Court for a reported armed burglary in progress.

When police arrived, they said they found a man had been shot. The victim said an unknown man entered his home, shot him and took items from the house.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police identified Semaj T. Davis, 19, of the 7800 block of Beach Road, and Reginald A. Lewis, 19, of the 11200 block of Chester Garden Circle, as suspects in the case.

Both men were arrested on Dec. 9, and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of robbery, burglary while armed, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. CPD said Davis and Lewis are currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3 app.