Two arrested in New Kent for vehicle larcenies

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year old man and a juvenile were arrested in New Kent early Christmas Eve. New Kent Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of individuals going through vehicles in the Crestwicke Lane neighborhood off New Kent Highway.
One of the calls New Kent Sheriff’s Office received was from a citizen who said they saw a vehicle in their neighborhood leaving the area of the larcenies.
A New Kent deputy responded to the reports, passed the vehicle in question and initiated a traffic stop at Pocahontas Trail and Emmaus Church Road.
Deputies proceeded to arrest the driver, 24-year-old Rahkim Tharrington of Richmond, and a juvenile male from Chesterfield County. Items recovered from the suspect’s vehicle included a handgun, cash and credit cards.
Tharrington was also wanted in Hanover County on additional charges.
