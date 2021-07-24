Two cars speed down one-way street in Richmond Saturday, exchanging gunfire

A maroon sedan is captured going the wrong way down Moss Side Ave. in Richmond on Saturday, July 24. It was one of two vehicles that allegedly exchanged gunfire and chased one another down the one-way street. Photo: Mark Emory

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Moss Side Ave. in the city’s north side.

Security camera footage from resident Mark Emory captured the sound of gunfire and two vehicles speeding down the one-way street in the opposite direction.

Richmond Police say officers arrived to the scene and collected evidence and suspect vehicle information. So far, no injuries or damage to property have been reported.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Stay with 8News for updates.