Two Chesterfield fugitives wanted on drug related charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help in locating two fugitives.

26-year-old Jenna Danielle Kelley is wanted for possession of controlled substance. Kelley is 5-foot 7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has green eyes and blonde hair.

31-year-old Oscar Ortiz is wanted for failure to appear on felony drug charges. Ortiz is 5-foot 6-inches tall, 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Jenna Danielle Kelley (Photo Courtesy Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Oscar Ortiz (Photo Courtesy Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Det. Baldwin asks for anyone with information on Kelley or Ortiz to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.