Two Chesterfield fugitives wanted on drug related charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help in locating two fugitives.
26-year-old Jenna Danielle Kelley is wanted for possession of controlled substance. Kelley is 5-foot 7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has green eyes and blonde hair.
31-year-old Oscar Ortiz is wanted for failure to appear on felony drug charges. Ortiz is 5-foot 6-inches tall, 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Det. Baldwin asks for anyone with information on Kelley or Ortiz to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.