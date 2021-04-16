Two Chesterfield men charged for February Byswick Lane homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men from the Chesterfield area are facing multiple charges for a February incident that left one man dead in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, 58-year-old Michael Harris and 35-year-old Lamel Smith have both been charged with murder and assault during the commission of a felony. They have also been charged with statutory burglary and attempted robbery.

RPD said at about 11:42 p.m. on Feb. 2, police responded to the 400 block of Byswick Lane for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they said they found Maurice Watson-Bey, a man in his 40s inside a residence suffering from trauma.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.