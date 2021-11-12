Two children killed, two adults hospitalized in Nine Mile Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a devastating shooting on Nine Mile Road near Creighton Road on Friday evening. Two juveniles were killed and two adults are in the hospital fighting for their lives.

According to police, they were notified of shots being fired at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived they located all four victims.

The victims were taken to the hospital where the two children died. The adults are still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The chief of police and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said they are very upset about the shooting. Police are expecting to give more information about the situation on Saturday.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are not sure who fired the shots.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Sleen at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers.

8News is working to learn more.