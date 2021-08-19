Two Colonial Heights men arrested in connection to stolen church cemetery gates

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men this week after gates were stolen from two church cemeteries in the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stolen gates were made from wrought iron.

The suspects have been identified as 48-year-old Cory Michael Turner and 43-year-old Matthew Anthony Rushmore Mills. Both men are from Colonial Heights.

The arrests were made on Aug. 16 and the men were charged with receiving and concealing stolen property. They are now awaiting arraignment in Dinwiddie County General District Court.

Dinwiddie officials have recovered the stolen gates and returned them to the cemeteries. The men are suspected of selling some of the items stolen from the cemetery.