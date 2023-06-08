PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two prison employees have been indicted in connection to the death of an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Petersburg.

On Tuesday, June 6, a grand jury indicted a lieutenant — identified as 47-year-old Shronda Covington of Chesterfield — and a registered nurse — 52-year-old Tonya Farley of Chesterfield — for several charges related to the death of an inmate.

According to court documents, Covington and Farley were on duty and working at FCI Petersburg on Jan. 9, 2021. Both employees were allegedly willful in their decision to ensure an inmate — a 47-year-old man only identified as W.W. — did not receive necessary medical care. W.W. died as a result of the incident.

During an investigation into W.W.’s death, Covington and Farley allegedly lied to federal agents about the incident. Farley also reportedly falsified records.

Both Covington and Farley were charged with the following:

Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law

Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in Federal investigations

Providing false statements

According to the DOJ, each civil rights charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, the false report charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and the false statement charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.