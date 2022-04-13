RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man pleaded guilty Monday and a Henrico man pleaded guilty last week to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in cases where each brandished their firearms in a residential area.

According to court documents, on July 23, 2021, police officers found 24-year-old Anthony Cornelius Brown Jr., of Richmond, and 24-year-old Dequane McCullers, of Henrico, along with several other individuals brandishing firearms in the Belt Atlantic apartment complex on social media.

When officers responded to the area, they found Brown, McCullers and two others in the area. The suspects ran away when police attempted to stop them. Ultimately, officers detained all four and found Brown in possession of a Glock 35, .40 caliber firearm and McCullers in possession of a Glock 23, .40 caliber firearm.

Brown pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony. McCullers pleaded guilty on April 6 to the same charge.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced on August 15 and each face a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, according to police. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.