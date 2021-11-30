Two injured in shooting near George Wythe High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Richmond’s Southside Monday evening.

Richmond Police responded to the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Westover Hills Boulevard at approximately 5:44 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found two adults, one male and one female, at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and hand. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-100 or use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.