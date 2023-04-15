HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two were killed in a shooting Friday night in Rockingham County near the campus of James Madison University, though neither were students there.

According to ABC News, 22-year-old D’angleo Marquise Gracy and an unnamed 17-year-old male were killed in a shooting at an off-campus party in Rockingham County.

Though the two were not JMU students, university president Jonathan Alger wrote that, “Although they were not JMU students, they have connections with our local community and many across our campus will be impacted.”

Alger added that counseling services would be available to the university’s students and staff through the university’s counseling center.