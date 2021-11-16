Two men arrested in connection to attempted delivery of drugs by drone at Lawrenceville Correctional Center

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have been arrested in connection to an attempted contraband delivery at Lawrenceville Correctional Center.

On November 15, around 11:30 p.m., investigators were alerted by surveillance systems that two subjects were in the area surrounding the Lawrenceville Correctional Center who matched the descriptions of the people previously suspected of delivering contraband into the correctional facility.

Brunswick County deputies, K9, investigators and Virginia State Police quickly responded to the scene to secure the area, according to police.

After a search of the area, the two subjects were located in the woods and arrested.

They were identified as Kendall Jamal Shaw, 31, of Norfolk, Virginia and Hakeem Jamal Berry, 24, of Norfolk, Virginia.

Shaw and Berry were in possession of two bookbags that contained a drone and three individually-wrapped packages containing 11 cell phones.

Both subjects were arrested and are facing charges of attempting to deliver contraband to inmates.

They were taken to Meherrin River Regional Jail and were given secure bonds.

The investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending, according to Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.