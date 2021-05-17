Two men arrested in connection to fatal Colonial Heights shooting

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department has arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting on East Roslyn Road.

Right after midnight on April 29, police were called to the 400 block of East Roslyn Road for reports of a person shot. There they found an adult man suffering gunshot wounds.

The victim, Gerard D. Richardson of Petersburg, died at the scene.

An investigation into the incident led police to arrest two suspects — 28-year-old Brandon Isaiah Brown and 36-year-old Tyjuan Decourtland Epps.

Police have charged Epps with first degree murder, conspiracy, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Brown has been charged with conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officials ask that anyone with information about this crime call Detective Sergeant Adam Brandeberry at 804-524-9327.