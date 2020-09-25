Two men arrested in connection to homicide on Halifax Avenue in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has two arrested two men for a homicide on Halifax Avenue at the beginning of September.

Ceddrick Quarles and De’Kwon Davis were charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Additional charges are pending.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 2 shortly before noon. RPD says officers responded to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue for reports of a shooting. At the scene they found Kyre Smith and another adult male that had been shot.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where Smith later died.

PRD asks that anyone with information about this homicide to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

