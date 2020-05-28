Two men charged in killing of 30-year-old woman found shot in Richmond’s East End

Authorities said two suspects, Trevon A. Humes (right) and Dennis S. Jones (left), have been charged in the fatal shooting. Humes, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder and Jones, 56, has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Richmond men have been arrested and charged in the killing of Angela Rector, a 30-year-old woman who was found shot in the city’s East End last month.

Richmond police responded to the 3200 block of P Street on April 4 for reports of a shooting the area. Officers found Rector, a Richmond resident, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. She later died from her injuries at a local hospital.

Authorities said two suspects, Trevon A. Humes and Dennis S. Jones, have been charged in the fatal shooting. Humes, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder and Jones, 56, has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with further information on this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

