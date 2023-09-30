FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old Fredericksburg man and a 20-year-old Spotsylvania man are facing multiple illegal firearm and drug charges, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

At about 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, the Fredericksburg E-911 Center received a call about drug activity in front of an apartment building on the 1000 block of Heritage Park Drive.

After officers with the Fredericksburg Police Department responded to the scene and approached a group standing in front of the building, two of the people in the group ran into the woods.

Police said the two people were quickly apprehended and identified as 19-year-old Teihmaurie Breckenridge, of Fredericksburg and 20-year-old Devon Washington, of Spotsylvania.

Officers found a loaded handgun, a reportedly large amount of marijuana, a digital scale and cash in Breckenridge’s possession. In Washington’s backpack, officers found a loaded firearm, a digital scale, MDMA — also referred to as ‘ecstasy’ or ‘molly’ — as well as cash and drug paraphernalia.

Breckenridge was charged with five counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, carrying a concealed firearm, underage possession of alcohol and intoxication in public.

Police said Washington was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, possession of a sawed off gun, possession of a firearm while possessing a schedule I/II drug and carrying a concealed firearm.

Washington and Breckenridge are both incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without

bond.