Two men found guilty on all charges for murder of King William 8-year-old

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After a week long trial in King William County, two men have been found guilty for the murder of 8-year-old Orlando Anderson, Jr.

Anderson, Jr., affectionately known as Scrappy, was killed on Jan. 21, 2019 when intruders kicked in the door to his family’s home and opened fire. A bullet struck him in the head and he later passed away at the hospital.

Two of the suspects, Charles Coleman and Keith Hargrove, went to trial this week for numerous charges including first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a firearm. Hargrove also faced charges for discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They have been found guilty of all charges.

Following the verdict, Anderson, Jr.’s mom broke into tears and his entire family clapped.