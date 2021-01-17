Two men injured after Sunday night shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department responded to a shooting on Coalter Street Sunday night.
Authorities arrived on the scene where they found two male victims suffering gunshot wounds.
The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- The Ashland Police Department are looking into who is behind pieces of Nazi propaganda found posted on several businesses in town early Sunday morning.
- Richmond police are investigating after a woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Saturday night.
- Police responded to calls of shots fired Saturday night and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers from Richmond Police Department arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Maury Street, where they found the victim and transported them to a nearby hospital for treatment
- The Henrico County Police Department is investigating a disturbing letter from a known hate group delivered to a resident in Sandston.
- The Ettrick Deli of River Road in Chesterfield County has been burglarized for the fifth time in three months, and now police in Chesterfield are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in the most recent break-in.
- More than 10 years after Samantha Clarke went missing from her home in Orange County, investigators are reclassifying the case as an abduction and murder investigation.
- Officials are reporting a possible bomb threat at the Virginia Supreme Court in downtown Richmond.
- MONROE, Wis. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has admitted fatally shooting his newborn daughter and leaving her body inside a fallen tree in the woods in southern Wisconsin, according to prosecutors. Logan Kruckenburg-Anderson, of Albany, is charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He's being held on $1 million bail […]
- A U.S. Navy SEAL has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret in Africa.
- 35-year-old Cornelle Parker and 31-year-old Meredith Williams were arrested on drug charges, in Stafford, in addition to being wanted for outstanding warrants.