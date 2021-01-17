Two men injured after Sunday night shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department responded to a shooting on Coalter Street Sunday night.

Authorities arrived on the scene where they found two male victims suffering gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

