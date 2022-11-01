RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Halloween night in the Hillside Court area of Richmond’s Southside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, the officers found two men with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.