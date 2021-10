HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department responded to a shooting on Delmont Street after 7 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, two men were injured in the shooting. They are both being treated for injuries at a VCU Medical Center. According to an officer on scene, one man has critical injuries and the other man has life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call police at (804)501-5000.