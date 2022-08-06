RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are recovering at the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in Richmond.

According to a Richmond Police Department official, officers responded to the Belt Atlantic apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 12:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of them were taken to the hospital and one victim has life-threatening injuries.

The Richmond Police Department is investigating the incident. There is currently no information about potential suspects.

Call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112 if you have any information.

This is a breaking story.