RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Two men are dead after a shooting in the East End Sunday night.

Richmond police received reports of gunfire on the 1100 block of North 20th Street shortly after 10 o’clock, near Solomon Temple Fire Baptized Holiness Church. They found one man dead from a single gunshot wound. Officers found a second male victim on the intersection of Mosby and Littlepage, not far from the first.

Investigators say they believe the two shootings are connected. They don’t have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sleem at 804-814-7123.