NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are suspected of robbing the Quinton ABC store on New Kent Highway.

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects stole over $1,000 worth of products and store property.

Officials are now looking for older green model coupe that left the area of the crime scene.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.